Russia calls on international bodies to compel Kiev to disclose data on missing clergy

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry is calling on international legal bodies to compel Ukraine to disclose information about clergy who were sent to the front and subsequently went missing, Mikhail Melekh, the ministry’s special representative for international cooperation for ensuring the right to freedom of religion, said.

He noted that the Kiev regime "systematically and en masse sends clergy to the front, many of whom disappear." Perhaps they are simply being killed. There is no information about their situation.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry calls on all human rights organizations and relevant international bodies to request information from Ukraine about these citizens and to clarify their fate."

He said that a reasonable question arises as to whether it is appropriate to "call a country where mass disappearances of clergy are taking place a rule of law state. It's a question worth asking, and it would be especially interesting to hear the response from the gentlemen in Brussels who are so keen on Ukraine joining the European Union."