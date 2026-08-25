MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The UN’s calls for an immediate halt to strikes on civilians in Russia by Ukraine indicate that Kiev is beginning to lose the West's permission to commit war crimes, Senator Alexander Voloshin from the DPR told TASS.

Earlier, UN Secretary General’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, in response to a request to comment on Ukraine’s strike on the Krasnodar Region, told TASS that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had called for an immediate halt to strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure amid the ongoing escalation of the conflict.

"Kiev is gradually losing the right to do whatever it wants from the West. This is evident both in the harsher language used by international organizations and in the changing tone of foreign media. The more such episodes we see, the harder it is for Western curators to pretend that any and all actions Kiev takes can be justified. As a result, it is undermining the international trust earned that has underpinned a significant portion of its external support for many years," he said.

Voloshin said that Kiev is increasingly undermining the principles of international security that have for decades been one of the main pillars of Western, including anti·Russian, rhetoric. And now, it is precisely the actions of Vladimir Zelensky’s regime that are becoming increasingly difficult to reconcile with the norms that his allies have been demanding other countries to uphold for years.

"It is particularly telling that the UN — a body that has traditionally shown remarkable blindness to overt acts of terror against Russia -- is now forced to acknowledge this. After the attack on Krasnodar, where three children were killed, even there they openly talked about violating international humanitarian law and the need to stop attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure," the senator summed up.

On the night of August 24, the Ukrainian army launched a massive strike on the Krasnodar Region. According to the regional operational headquarters, a private children's center was damaged in Krasnodar, three children were killed, two more adults and six children were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity. The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on the terrorist attack. Furthermore, as a result of the attack, a five·story building was damaged, and two women were injured.