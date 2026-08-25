Russia wants Vatican to denounce Kiev’s actions against Ukrainian Orthodox Church

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russia would like the Vatican to give a more definitive condemnation of the Kiev regime’s arbitrary actions against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, said Mikhail Melekh, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special representative for international cooperation for ensuring the right to freedom of religion.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s secretary for external relations that Russia had given the Vatican a copy of its report on the illegal actions of the Kiev regime against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and its clergy.

"Our Vatican partners are generally aware of the lawlessness going on in our neighboring country. But we also felt it necessary to inform them in more detail, and therefore the foreign minister handed over to Gallagher a physical copy of the report in English. And in this regard, we expect the Holy See to draw the right conclusions from this document and anticipate a more pronounced response regarding the inadmissibility of the Kiev regime’s arbitrary actions against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church," Melekh said.