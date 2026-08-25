MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. European leaders have cut off their own path to participation in negotiations, the leader of Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky said about Finnish President Alexander Stubb's statement strikes on Russian logistics facilities were the only path to negotiations.

"Stubb is no dove of peace; he's a typical Russophobic hawk who supports the goal of 'inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia.' He said aloud exactly what the leaders of the European war party prefer to remain silent about in public. However, in reality, they are all accomplices of terrorist number one Zelensky, encouraging the atrocities committed by Bandera's followers against Russians," Slutsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

In his opinion, European countries are openly involved in the Ukrainian conflict, granting Kiev permission to produce long-range missiles for attacks on civilians.

"And yet - in an Orwellian style - Stubbs, Mertz, Macron and their likes talk about a 'path to peace' and their participation in negotiations. But in reality, they've cut off that path for themselves," Slutsky concluded.