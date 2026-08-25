Russia gives Vatican report on Kiev's unlawful actions against Ukrainian church — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russia has handed the Vatican a report on the Kiev regime's unlawful actions against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) and its clergy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters after talks with Vatican Secretary for Relations with States Paul Richard Gallagher.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry recently published its third report on the Kiev regime's unlawful actions against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, its clergy and parishioners and sent it to relevant international organizations, including the UN and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, while also giving a copy to the Vatican," the foreign minister said.