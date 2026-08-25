MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russia will not forget Ukraine’s bloody terror attack on Starobelsk and will seek justice, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"No doubt, we will never forget it and will seek justice for Zelensky’s bloody terror attack in Starobelsk," he told reporters after talks with visiting Vatican Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations Paul Richard Gallagher.

The Kiev regime, according to the top Russian diplomat, continues demonstrating its utter brutality by targeting children, with the latest such crime being committed overnight to August 24 in the Krasnodar Region, Adygea, and Dagestan, where children died in Ukraine’s massive attack on civilian facilities. Civilians, including children, also died in a drone attack on the city of Nizhnekamsk, he recalled.

The Ukrainian military carried out a multi-stage strike on the academic building and dormitory of the Lugansk Pedagogical University's Vocational College in the city of Starobelsk in the early hours of May 22, killing 21 students and wounding 60 more. The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on charges of a terror attack.

In response to Ukraine’s actions, the Russian foreign ministry announced on May 25 that the Russian army was beginning systemic strikes on defense enterprises in Kiev.