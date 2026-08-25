Deployment of NATO military contingents in Ukraine unacceptable for Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Moscow has reiterated its firm stance that the deployment of NATO military forces on Ukrainian territory remains unacceptable to Russia, according to Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who was speaking at a news briefing.

Addressing the so-called "coalition of the willing" plans to assist Kiev by sending multinational military units to Ukraine once the conflict concludes, Peskov underscored the gravity of the issue, stating, "This is a very important matter and a very significant topic."

He further clarified that discussions about deploying military contingents from NATO member states on Ukrainian soil are not new. "The caveat always has been 'after the end of the conflict,'" Peskov noted. However, he emphasized that Russia has consistently conveyed its position at multiple levels: the deployment of foreign NATO forces in Ukraine remains completely unacceptable to Moscow.

Earlier, in a statement issued by the co-chairs of the "coalition of the willing" following their meeting in Kiev, plans were confirmed to deploy a multinational military force to Ukraine after a reliable cessation of hostilities is established. The exact size of the proposed contingent was not disclosed.