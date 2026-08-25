KURSK, August 25. /TASS/. Artillery units of Russia’s Battlegroup North have eliminated 79 Ukrainian personnel, 12 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control posts, and six enemy all-terrain vehicles in the Kharkov and Sumy Regions overnight, the battlegroup told TASS.

"Artillery crews of the Battlegroup North, in coordination with operators of unmanned systems forces, carried out over 400 fire missions in the Kharkov and Sumy Regions last night. Delivering artillery and multiple-launch rocket system strikes, they eliminated 12 Ukrainian UAV control posts, 79 personnel, and six enemy all-terrain vehicles," the battlegroup reported.