NATO remains hostile bloc for Russia, continues to expand — Medvedev

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. NATO remains a hostile military-political alliance for Russia and continues to expand, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with Yuzhnaya Ossetia newspaper.

"This hostile military-political bloc not only continues to exist but is constantly expanding. NATO plans to admit new members from former Soviet republics, including Georgia and Ukraine. How should we respond? It is quite clear that such moves pose an existential threat to Russia," Medvedev said.

He stressed that Moscow only needs guarantees from NATO that no other states will attack Russia and that all hostile actions against the country will cease.