Kremlin calls rumors about mobilization in Russia fake news spread by Kiev

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called rumors about alleged mobilization in Russia a newspaper hoax deliberately circulated by the Ukrainian government.

"You know, Ukrainian authorities spread all of that. Naturally, the [Kiev] regime is attempting to ideologically destabilize the situation in our country. These are all newspaper hoaxes deliberately planted in the media," the Kremlin spokesman told RTVI.

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky repeatedly claimed that Russian authorities would declare new mobilization this fall. Ukrainian media also circulated these rumors.