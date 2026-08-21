Russian strike brings Ukrainian industrial site in Brovary near Kiev offline — top brass

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian drone crews have rendered an industrial site in Brovary in the Kiev Region completely inoperable, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a report on Friday.

"Crews from the Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade Varyag struck an industrial site, serving the Ukrainian army, in the locality of Brovary east of Kiev with precision-guided strikes. <…> As a result of the skillful combat work of Russian attack drone crews, the enemy’s plant was brought out of operation indefinitely," the report reads.