MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) overly generalizes assessments of Kiev's attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and "utters banal truths," Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev noted in a comment to the Vesti news program.

"The IAEA overly generalizes assessments and utters banal truths, while day by day, hour by hour, these targeted, vicious attacks on people continue," he said.

However, Likhachev noted, tensions around the Zaporozhye NPP are only escalating, as no one is stopping the Kiev regime. Speaking against this backdrop about whether the IAEA will ultimately intervene in the situation, the head of Rosatom emphasized: "We very much hope that these words [of objection to Ukraine] will be heard."