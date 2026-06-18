Russia - ASEAN summit participants support increase of countertrade — Putin

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Participants of the Russia - ASEAN summit speak for increasing countertrade indicators and expanding mutual investments, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"Many constructive ideas and useful practical considerations related to making the partnership in the economic sphere more active were made during the summit. The participants speak for qualitative and quantitative increase of countertrade indicators, improvement of its structure, and expansion of mutual capital investments," the Russian leader noted in conclusion of the summit.