Russia, ASEAN countries agree to cooperate on maritime security

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Russia and the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have expressed their readiness to cooperate in the field of maritime security, including efforts to counter piracy and threats to critical infrastructure, according to the signed 2026 Kazan Declaration.

According to the document, the parties reaffirmed their readiness to develop maritime cooperation and promote maritime security and stability, as well as freedom of navigation and overflight. Russia and ASEAN countries intend to counter such challenges as maritime piracy, armed robbery against ships, and threats to critical underwater infrastructure.

Russia, together with its Southeast Asian partners, also intends to expand research activities in the areas of biodiversity and the sustainable use of marine resources.