Russia, ASEAN concerned about growing global energy instability

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Russia and ASEAN have expressed concern over growing global energy instability caused by geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and market volatility, according to a joint declaration adopted at the summit in Kazan.

The document notes that such developments have a direct impact on regional stability, economic resilience, and development.

Russia and ASEAN countries stressed the urgent need to strengthen energy security. This can be achieved through reinforcing supply chains, supporting the energy transition while taking into account differences in national circumstances, diversifying energy sources, and making efficient use of all types of fuel and modern technologies. Other measures include protecting critical energy infrastructure, ensuring the security and openness of maritime routes, as well as freedom of navigation in order to minimize disruptions to energy trade.

The parties recognized Russia's role as a leading energy partner with the necessary expertise in both traditional and emerging energy sectors. They agreed to make energy cooperation a strategic area of interaction between Russia and ASEAN through practical, results-oriented cooperation.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was established in 1967. It comprises 11 countries: Brunei, East Timor, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines.