Results of Russia-ASEAN cooperation are evident — Putin

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. The results of cooperation between Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are evident, Russian President Vladimir Putin said while opening the plenary session of the Russia-ASEAN Summit in Kazan.

"The results of our cooperation are evident: we have built a solid legal and contractual foundation for our relations and an extensive network of joint mechanisms. New dialogue platforms have been launched, and the scope of practical cooperation has expanded in such areas as combating new security challenges and threats, trade and investment, energy, agriculture, digitalization, science and technology, tourism, and humanitarian contacts in general," the Russian leader said.

Putin noted that he expects productive work and the traditionally constructive and engaged exchange of views during the session. "We will chair today's meeting together with the president of the Republic of the Philippines, which holds the association's chairmanship this year," he concluded before giving the floor for opening remarks to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.