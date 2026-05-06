CSTO Security Council Secretaries to adopt decisions improving collective security

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The secretaries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) security councils will sign decisions to enhance the collective security system and CSTO Secretariat activities in Moscow at the end of May, the press office of the Russian Security Council told journalists.

"On May 26, the Committee of CSTO Security Council Secretaries will meet in Moscow, chaired by Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu," the press office reported.

The secretaries of the security councils of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, along with CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov, will attend the meeting.

"The military-political situation in the regions of CSTO collective security and the organization's activities during the intersessional period will be discussed. Considering Russia's chairmanship in the CSTO from January 1, 2026, information regarding the implementation of priority areas of Russia's activities in the organization in 2026 will be communicated to partners in accordance with the plan approved by the Chairman of the Collective Security Council, Vladimir Putin," the press office reported.