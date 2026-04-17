Russia welcomes Israel-Lebanon truce, hopes to prevent renewed hostilities — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia has welcomed the truce reached by Israel and Lebanon and hopes that the sides will be able to avoid a renewed outbreak of hostilities, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We certainly welcome the decision on the truce. We also hope that during the stipulated days [by the truce] it will be possible to reach agreements that would provide guarantees against the resumption of hostilities in the future," Peskov said at a news briefing.

According to him, the duration of the truce "can hardly be predicted."

On April 17 at 12:00 a.m. Moscow time [9:00 p.m. GMT, April 16], a 10-day ceasefire with Israel took effect in Lebanon. This agreement was reached by Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the mediation of US leader Donald Trump.