MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Kirill Logvinov, Director of the Department of International Organizations at the Russian Foreign Ministry, delivered a stark warning during his speech at the V.I. Churkin Moscow International UN Model held at MGIMO University. He cautioned that face-lifting reforms championed by individual member states threaten to push the United Nations deeper into a systemic crisis.

"Russia perceives such pseudo-reforms, promoted by certain member states and their supporting secretariats, as counterproductive," Logvinov stated. "These measures will fail to restore the UN's vital role as a central coordinator in global affairs and also exacerbate the organization's systemic vulnerabilities."

He pointed to the recent adoption of the UN General Assembly resolution on mandate review on April 2, 2026, as a prime example of this problematic approach. Describing it as "non-consensual" and significantly expanding the powers of the Secretary-General, the resolution also imposed a strict framework on member states for drafting General Assembly resolutions.

Logvinov criticized the resolution's proponents for presenting it as a universal solution to the UN's pressing issues, including funding shortages. "In reality, what is needed is a comprehensive approach - one that addresses the root causes of the organization's liquidity crisis, rather than superficial reforms that only deepen existing divisions."

He underscored the importance of the Secretary-General's role in promoting financial responsibility among member states, emphasizing that they must "strongly and regularly urge all nations to fulfill their financial obligations promptly and fully." Additionally, he called for concerted efforts to "abandon unilateral coercive measures that hinder good-faith parties from meeting their dues," asserting that such actions undermine the UN’s effectiveness and credibility.