Russia, China offer well-balanced UNSC draft resolution on Iran — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, April 7. /TASS/. Russia and China have proposed an alternative and well-balanced draft UN Security Council resolution on the situation around Iran, including in the Strait of Hormuz, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"We understand our Arab partners’ concerns about the freedom of navigation and jointly with China we suggest that the Security Council consider an alternative draft resolution on the current situation in the Middle East, including from the point of view of maritime security," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation around Iran.

"We are convinced that free navigation in the Strait [of Hormuz], which is so essential for the countries of the region and the whole of the world, can be guaranteed only through ending hostilities and reaching a negotiated solution. Our draft will be brief and well-balanced, in line with the principles of international law and the UN Charter, in particular concerning peaceful settlement of disputes," he stressed. "We hope for the support from all Security Council members."