Venezuela ready to cooperate in energy sector on fair terms — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The Bolivarian Republic is ready to cooperate with foreign investors in the energy sector on fair terms, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said in an interview with TASS.

"The Bolivarian Republic adopted amendments to its law on hydrocarbons not long ago, expanding opportunities for foreign investors. The Venezuelan leadership declared its openness and willingness to cooperate on equal and fair terms both before and after January 3," he said.

"Russia is a country open to collaboration with all Latin American partners, including expansion of cooperation in the energy sector. Specifically, there are five joint oil production ventures continuing operation in Venezuela in accordance with existing agreements," the diplomat added.

When asked to comment on the recent telephone conversation between Russian and US leaders, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, during which the issue of Venezuela was raised in the context of the state of affairs on the global oil market, Melik-Bagdasarov said that "it would be better to ask the Americans" about the US’ possible willingness to consider Russia’s interests.