Russia to continue work on energy supplies to Cuba — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Russia cannot remain indifferent to Cuba’s energy problems and will continue working on oil supplies, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We will continue working," he said, responding to a question on whether Russia would continue supplying energy resources to the island in addition to the first tanker that has already arrived.

"The desperate situation in which Cubans now find themselves cannot leave us indifferent. Therefore, we will continue working on this issue," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

Earlier, the Russian tanker Anatoly Kolodkin carrying a humanitarian cargo of 100,000 tons of oil has arrived in Cuba, the Russian Transport Ministry said. The vessel is currently awaiting unloading at the port of Matanzas.

The fuel situation in Havana worsened after the US military operation carried out on January 3 in Venezuela to capture its president Nicolas Maduro. Venezuela had been one of the main exporters of oil to Cuba. On January 29, an executive order was signed in the US allowing Washington to impose duties on goods from countries supplying oil to Cuba. It was also reported earlier that the US does not object to periodic oil supplies to Cuba for humanitarian reasons by Russia and other countries.