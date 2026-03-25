Hanoi remains a reliable partner for Moscow, Putin says

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Vietnam remains a reliable partner for Russia, President Vladimir Putin stated.

"Vietnam has been and remains our reliable partner and friend. Our bilateral relations are time-tested, a fact we have always emphasized," Putin said during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

"I know you have a very busy schedule. You have already met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the heads of both houses of parliament, and the Secretary of the Security Council. An agreement on the construction of Vietnam's first nuclear power plant has been signed," he noted.

Putin recalled that Russian-Vietnamese trade is on the rise.

"In 2026, it increased by 5.7%. We will discuss all issues today—and we always have plenty to cover. I want to emphasize that we are always glad to welcome our Vietnamese friends to Russia," he said.

For his part, Pham Minh Chinh thanked Russia for its steadfast support of Vietnam.

"Russia plays a very important role on the international agenda today. <...> We can proudly state that Russia is growing stronger amid the current complex global situation," the Prime Minister said. He expressed his desire to discuss the further development of long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation during the meeting.