MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian conflict can end only based on an internationally binding agreement where the Kiev regime capitulates, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"Any conflict is concluded by an agreement," Zakharova stated speaking at a meeting with service members involved in the special military operation at the Central House of the Russian Army.

"Globally endorsed when it comes to an international conflict. Capitulation, for example," she continued. What does that mean?"

"Of course, the agreement is signed, executed, and certified. The parties' agreement on the end of the conflict. What’s next? This, of course, is also signed by the parties," she concluded commenting on the prospects of a diplomatic solution to the ongoing military conflict.

According to her, it was no secret that the West and Kiev lacked any semblance of conscience regarding the Ukrainian settlement.

"Attempting negotiations in the hope that they will come to their senses, that they will understand and develop awareness, and appealing to their conscience - I believe we have already exhausted that approach. There have been results," she remarked. "Now, everyone knows: they have no conscience."

Addressing the issue of trust, Zakharova underscored that placing faith in Western countries under these circumstances is simply impossible. "They lack conscience even when it comes to their allies, closest associates, and their own citizens. This deficiency manifests in various ways. Therefore, it is entirely unreasonable to speak of trust in this context," she emphasized.