Kiev increases number of attacks on Energodar in recent months to cause fear

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is trying to create an atmosphere of fear in Energodar, the satellite city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), by increasing the number of attacks on the city in recent months, Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev reported following interdepartmental consultations with the IAEA.

"The number of artillery strikes, drone attacks, and mortar shelling has been increasing in recent months. <...> All of this indicates that the Kiev regime is escalating the situation, trying to create an atmosphere of fear in Energodar, and this, of course, directly affects the safety of the plant," he said.

Likhachev cited as an example the attack by a Ukrainian armed forces drone on a school in Energodar on February 20, when about 600 children were there, as well as the shelling of residential areas of the city, which resulted in civilian casualties.