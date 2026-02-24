MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russia and Russians have changed profoundly over the past four years in terms of consolidation and the "maturing of society," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated in response to journalists' questions about how the country has changed since February 2022.

"Both Russia and Russians have indeed changed profoundly over the past four years. There has been a phenomenal consolidation of society around the president. Society has probably matured in its understanding of our roots, in terms of discerning what is good and what is bad in the world, including international affairs," the Kremlin spokesman explained.