Twelve Ukrainian drones taken down over Russian regions in eight hours

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Twelve Ukrainian drones were shot down over several Russian regions in eight hours on Friday, the Russian defense ministry said.

"From 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. GMT) on February 20, Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 12 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: four over the Belgorod Region, three over the Bryansk Region, three over the Kursk Region, one over the Oryol Region, and one over the Rostov Region," it said.