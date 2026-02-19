Participation of EU countries in talks on Ukraine hard to imagine — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. The participation of EU countries in negotiations on Ukraine is difficult to imagine if they claim that they are "paying for this war," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told journalists on the sidelines of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"You, as journalists, monitor the statements of European statesmen, politicians, and heads of foreign policy departments. But how should one perceive the statement by the head of the foreign policy department of one NATO country that this country and the European members of NATO in general should be at the negotiating table because they are 'paying for this war?'" Galuzin noted.

"How can you imagine the participation in negotiations of a person, or a state, or a group of states that believe they should be at the negotiating table because they are 'paying for the war?' That is, people who finance the war should sit at the negotiating table? <...> How do you envision that?" the senior diplomat noted.