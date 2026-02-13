Russia to focus on boosting CSTO’s combat capabilities as chair — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. As chair of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia will prioritize strengthening the bloc’s military capabilities, placing particular emphasis on increasing the combat potential of its collective forces, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said at a Chairpersons of the Committees on International Affairs, Defense and Security of the Parliaments of the CSTO Member States meeting.

"We attach great importance to developing the organization’s military component. The focus will be on enhancing the combat capabilities of the CSTO’s collective forces and equipping them with modern, compatible weapons and equipment," he said.

Pankin added that the work will proceed in line with current and emerging challenges, taking into account the experience gained from modern military operations.