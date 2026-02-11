Russia hopes dialogue with US will yield meaningful results on economic projects — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the dialogue with the United States will lead to something meaningful such as implementation of mutually beneficial economic projects, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking during government hour in the State Duma, lower house of parliament.

"So far, we have not seen any tangible results, well, except that we have repeatedly welcomed the resumption of dialogue in a variety of formats - not only on Ukraine, but also on bilateral relations. I hope that this dialogue will eventually lead to something meaningful, including the implementation of those mutually beneficial economic projects we have discussed over the past year," the minister noted.

Lavrov also noted that the current US national security strategy differs greatly from that of the administration of former White House President Joe Biden.

"On paper Russia isn't called an adversary as part of this doctrine, but is perceived as a potential partner, even a fellow traveler, if you will. I think this is how one can characterize the Trump administration's interest in working with us. And that in itself is not bad, because it's better to be prepared to interact in areas that reflect the convergence of interests between Russia and the US than not to talk at all, as was the case under Biden," Lavrov said.