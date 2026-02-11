Understandings reached at Alaska summit on Ukraine still relevant — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The understanding on a sustainable settlement in Ukraine reached during the meeting between Russian and US leaders Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska remains on the table, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a speech at the State Duma.

"We constantly emphasize that a sustainable settlement of the crisis provoked by the collective West in Ukraine is impossible without eradicating its root causes. As you know, this approach has been recognized by the Trump administration. On this basis, during the meeting between the Russian and US presidents in Alaska last August, an understanding was reached on how to ensure a sustainable, long-term settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. This understanding remains on the table," Lavrov said.

He also stressed that Moscow will "make political and diplomatic efforts to achievie all the goals and objectives of the special military operation."

The foreign minister also noted that Russia is grateful to the UAE for its mediation in the Ukrainian issue. "We are grateful to our Emirati friends for their mediation work, including providing a venue for talks between representatives of Russia, the US, and Ukraine. Our negotiators continue to work to ensure that Russia's security on its western borders and the rights of Russian and Russian-speaking people are reliably secured, and that the threat posed by the current regime in Kiev and its external patrons is eliminated," the foreign minister said.