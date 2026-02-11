Top Russian diplomat describes Putin-Trump relationship as 'excellent'

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump have a lot of respect for each other, and that shined through in Alaska where they came to certain understandings on Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"As for the relationship between Presidents Putin and Trump, it’s excellent. This is truly so," Lavrov told Russian State Duma lawmakers during a "government hour."

He emphasized that "this mutual fondness, this mutual respect, is the underlying factor for understandings reached" during the Russia-US summit in Anchorage.

"We have repeatedly said that we hope these understandings will be honored, as the leaders of two great powers have agreed on them," the foreign minister pointed out. "We will continue to ensure that this remains the case in our interactions with our American counterparts," Lavrov added.

Countering Europe

At the same time, the top diplomat pointed to statements alleging that the Anchorage "spirit" had been lost. "The Anchorage spirit is a hot-button issue now. But a spirit cannot be ruined. It can fade away, or it can be poisoned by some toxic chemical gases, which is what Europe is trying to do. But it will fail," Lavrov noted.

According to him, "certain understandings" were reached in Anchorage. "These are the understandings that both the Europeans and [Vladimir] Zelensky, who is adding fuel to the fire, want to ruin."

On August 15, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump met at a military base in Alaska. The talks lasted more than three hours and included several formats: one-on-one in the American leader’s limousine en route to the main venue and in a small group of "three on three." The Russian delegation included Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the US delegation included State Secretary Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.