Russia interested to reach agreements in AI sphere with partners — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russia is interested after progress in working on adoption of the UN convention against cybercrimes to reach the like agreements with partners in artificial intelligence regulation sphere, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament.

"In the context of countering various challenges and threats, I cannot but mention signing of the UN Convention against Cybercrime at the meeting in Hanoi last October. This is the first universal treaty in the international information security sphere was developed on the initiative of our country. We are interested in achieving similar agreements with partners in the sphere of artificial intelligence regulation, with much attention paid currently in our country as well," Lavrov said.

Representatives of 71 countries signed earlier the UN Convention against Cybercrime.