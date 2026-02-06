Russia briefs OSCE leadership on Putin’s Greater Eurasian Partnership initiative — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia has briefed the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s (OSCE) leadership on the details of President Vladimir Putin’s Greater Eurasian Partnership initiative, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We gave our colleagues the details of the Russian president’s initiative to create the Greater Eurasian Partnership, which would become the foundation of a Eurasian security architecture," he noted following talks with Ignazio Cassis, Swiss foreign minister and current Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) chairman-in-office, and OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu.

"Our colleagues understand that the process, which has already begun, reflects objective trends in the continent’s development, where interconnectedness is growing in the material sphere, including areas such as logistics, transport, and investment. This continent is where the center of gravity - or the focus of military and political confrontation, if you will - is moving to," the top Russian diplomat added.