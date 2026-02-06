OSCE chair highlights need for organization to prepare for potential ceasefire in Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) should prepare for a potential ceasefire in Ukraine, Ignazio Cassis, Swiss foreign minister and current OSCE chairman-in-office, said during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Cassis noted that he was looking forward to continuing dialogue with Lavrov. He pointed out that the parties had communicated on Thursday, highlighting the need to find a way for the OSCE to play a role in supporting related consultations and be prepared in case a peace plan was approved and a ceasefire was declared.

Cassis emphasized that the OSCE was capable of playing an important role in monitoring the peace process. He also expressed hope for a constructive dialogue with Russia that would help find ways to end the conflict.