Lavrov says held informal talks on Feb. 5 with OSCE secretary general and chairman

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that on Thursday during an informal meeting he held discussions with Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Feridun Sinirlioglu and the organization’s current chairman, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, on the current developments in the organization.

"Yesterday, we started a detailed informal conversation with everyone present on this key issue. I hope that we will continue it today in an official setting," Lavrov said while opening his meeting with Sinirlioglu and Cassis in Moscow.

According to Lavrov, the root cause behind the OSCE crisis is within the radical deviation of most Western countries from the principles stipulated by the Helsinki Final Act as well as by declarations adopted at the organization's summits.