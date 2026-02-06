Putin has no plans to meet with OSCE chair — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to meet with Ignazio Cassis, Swiss foreign minister and current Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) chairman-in-office, who is currently in Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"He is supposed to communicate with Foreign Minister Lavrov. You know, talks are underway as they are holding a meeting. No meetings with the head of state are expected to take place," he noted in response to a question.

Cassis and OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu arrived in Moscow on Thursday. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the focus of their talks with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov was expected to be "on ways to overcome the current deep crisis within the OSCE, which is the result of destructive activities by a number of Western countries seeking to use the organization as a tool for their own purposes, particularly to fuel anti-Russian hysteria.".