Russia welcomes Switzerland’s interest in dialogue as OSCE chair — top diplomat

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia values that Switzerland, as the chair of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), is interested in holding dialogue with Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the opening of talks with the organization’s current chairman, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, and OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu.

"We appreciate that, upon assuming the OSCE chairmanship, Switzerland, through you, has shown interest in resuming meaningful diplomatic talks with the Russian Federation," Lavrov noted.

Lavrov added that the participation of the OSCE secretary general in the talks would give the discussions more focus, which he said would "inevitably address global developments negatively affecting the OSCE."