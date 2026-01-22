No certainty about US interest in NATO presence in Greenland — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. There is currently no certainty about the US interest in deploying NATO forces in Greenland, Russia’s ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said on the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"There is currently no certainty that the United States is interested in a NATO presence in Greenland," he noted.

The ambassador noted that Washington "views the Western Hemisphere as its exclusive sphere of interest."

"NATO is equivalent to the United States. It is the United States that determines the policies and key decisions made within the alliance. Without NATO's consent, regardless of Greenland's future status, NATO support bases will not be established in Greenland," Barbin concluded.