Putin-Aliyev phone call friendly in nature, but also covers important business — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Today’s telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev covered business and birthdays. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"Presidents Putin and Aliyev had a telephone conversation. It was a very, very warm and essential conversation," he said.

According to the Kremlin official, the Russian leader warmly congratulated Aliyev on his birthday. They also exchanged New Year's greetings. Current affairs were also discussed.

Earlier, the Kremlin press service reported that during the conversation, the Russian and Azerbaijani leaders reaffirmed their mutual commitment to comprehensively strengthening Russian-Azerbaijani allied relations and agreed to further personal contacts. First Vice President of the Republic Mehriban Aliyeva also took part in the call.