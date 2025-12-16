Russian diplomat puts civilian death toll from Ukrainian attacks in past week at 14

LUGANSK, December 16. /TASS/. Over the past week, 14 civilians were killed in Ukrainian attacks, and almost 70 others, including four children, were injured, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Over the past week, attacks by Nazi Ukrainians affected 83 civilians, of whom 69 people, including four minors, were wounded and 14 were killed. <…> Last week, the largest number of civilian casualties was registered in the Kherson Region, the Chuvash Republic, the Belgorod and Zaporozhye regions," he specified.

According to him, civilians were mostly injured or killed in Ukrainian drone attacks, with as many as 67 civilians being affected, or about 80% of the total number.

"Ukrainian formations sought to affect civilian lives as they deliberately attacked energy facilities, targeting grid substations that multiple districts depend on for electricity supplies. Over the past week, some 460,000 people were affected by outages resulting from enemy attacks. The Kherson Region reported the worst blackouts that affected about 333,000 people in 450 localities, followed by the Zaporozhye Region with 46,000 affected residents," Miroshnik added.

The enemy also planted mines on remote control at civilian facilities and in crowded places inside localities, the Russian diplomat continued. A 55-year-old man was killed after stepping on a mine in the urban locality of Yalta in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), and three others, including a young woman, sustained injuries in Dimitrov, Rovnoye and Peski in the DPR.

In all, Ukrainian troops fired more than 3,900 munitions of varying types inside Russia over the past week, Miroshnik concluded.