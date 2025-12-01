Kremlin not aware of investigation into damage to Caspian Pipeline Consortium

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The Kremlin is unaware whether an investigation is underway into a recent attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s infrastructure, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"I am not aware of an investigation," he told a briefing.

On November 29, one of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s moorings near Novorossiysk was struck by unmanned boats. The facility cannot be restored. There were no casualties among the staff, and no oil leaked into the Black Sea.

After the attack, Kazakhstan redirected oil supplies to other routes. The country’s Foreign Ministry expressed a protest, saying it saw the attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s infrastructure as an action harming bilateral relations with Ukraine.