Relations between Russia, Tajikistan developing as planned — Putin

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. The relations between Russia and Tajikistan are developing successfully as planned, with the governments working in a coordinated manner, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, on the sidelines of the CSTO summit.

The Russian leader noted that he considered it necessary to meet with his Tajik counterpart to "discuss the future development of bilateral ties." "It would be a sin not to take advantage of the opportunity to meet and discuss face-to-face all issues of particular interest to both Tajikistan and Russia," he added.

"Overall, everything is proceeding according to our plans, which we coordinated during my visit," Putin noted.

"Everything is moving, the governments are working on all priority areas, our trade turnover is growing," he concluded.