MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Only a "monster" could call Western "aid" to Ukraine a "good deal" when compared to the cost of Russia’s victory, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, referring to remarks made by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

The diplomat noted that at a recent press conference, Kallas called for increased funding for Ukraine in 2026, including through the use of "frozen" Russian assets. "Kallas bluntly described aid to Ukraine as a good deal compared to the price of Russia’s victory," Zakharova said. "Only a monster could argue something like that. I have always believed that a woman in politics – especially one who has children – understands the weight of her words, that she has the ability to measure everything she says against the concrete realities of children, families, and everyday life."

Zakharova asked rhetorically, "What kind of deal is this? Is the goal to kill Ukrainian citizens?"

The diplomat also highlighted that, during the same press conference, Kallas "hypocritically accused Russia of being unwilling to negotiate," immediately after Ukraine’s first deputy foreign minister announced Kiev’s withdrawal from negotiations and refusal to participate in the Istanbul process or any other formats. "Perhaps Kallas was quick to shift the blame onto Russia in order to cover up the fallout from her Ukrainian protege," Zakharova suggested.