MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Directorates of unmanned systems’ troops were created in every battlegroup performing combat tasks within the special operation zone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

In a statement about Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov’s inspection of the battlegroup East’s fulfillment of combat tasks, the ministry said that unmanned systems’ units, formed this year, are providing practical assistance in reconnaissance and fire engagement.

This was mentioned in the report, delivered to the minister by the head of the battlegroup East’s unmanned systems directorate.