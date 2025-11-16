Window of opportunity for normalization opens for Russia-US ties — embassy

WASHINGTON, November 16. /TASS/. The embassy of Russia in Washington said a "window of opportunity" for normalization of Russian-US ties has opened.

"In today's multipolar world, where claims for sole leadership have no place, especially against the backdrop of the Trump administration’s rejection of the liberal globalist model of a "rules-based world order", a window of opportunity has opened for Russia and the United States as great powers to normalize relations based on principles of equality, respect for national interests, and non-confrontational coexistence. It was precisely this approach that enabled the breakthrough back in 1933," the embassy said in a statement on the 92nd anniversary of establishing the diplomatic relations between Russia and the United States.

According to the embassy, before the diplomatic ties were established on November 16, 1933, the two states were in "an extended period without official ties, when American ruling elites for 16 years refused to deal with the young Soviet state, which they declared a threat to the ‘civilized world’."

"It took the political wisdom of President Franklin D. Roosevelt and other clear-headed US politicians, who recognized the new geopolitical realities, as well as the interest of business - during the Great Depression of the 1930s - in large-scale projects in the context of accelerated industrialization in the USSR, to make the decision to recognize the Soviet Union," Russian diplomats said.

"In just one month, the process had progressed from a presidential letter in October 1933 addressing Central Executive Committee Chairman Mikhail Kalinin to the conclusion of negotiations in Washington, DC with the participation of People's Commissar for Foreign Affairs of the USSR Maksim Litvinov and the exchange of relevant notes. Prominent Soviet diplomat Alexander Troyanovsky was appointed the first Plenipotentiary Representative of the USSR to the United States, and Special Assistant to the Secretary of State William Bullitt - as the first US Ambassador to Moscow," the statement continues.

"In the following years, relations between our countries evolved in waves, traversing a comradeship-in-arms in World War II and intense confrontation during the Cold War. Alongside such positive moments as joint work on the creation of the UN and on the development of fundamental arms control agreements, as well as the docking in space of the Soviet Soyuz and American Apollo missions in 1975, both superpowers repeatedly came close to dangerous confrontation, particularly during the Cuban Missile Crisis and the South Korean Boeing incident. However, they always found resolutions, recognizing their responsibility for the fate of the whole planet," it said.