Lukashenko, Putin discuss construction of new power unit at Belarusian NPP

MINSK, November 15. /TASS/. During their telephone conversation, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the development of bilateral relations, including the issue of building a new power unit at the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (BelNPP), BelTA reported.

According to the agency, the two leaders also reviewed matters related to defense and security. They paid particular attention to the situation developing along the border of the Union State.

BelTA noted that the presidents agreed to discuss topics of mutual interest in greater detail in the near future — primarily during the upcoming Collective Security Treaty Organization summit in Bishkek at the end of November.