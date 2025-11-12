Putin notes development of Russian-Kazakh humanitarian ties

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Humanitarian ties between Russia and Kazakhstan are actively developing, including in everyday human interaction, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"Our humanitarian ties are actively developing. All of this is happening on the basis of personal relations, on the basis of everyday interaction between people. This includes the exchange of delegations and groups," Putin emphasized.

The Russian leader noted that later today, he and Tokayev plan to visit the Bolshoi Theater where they will attend a show featuring Kazakh performers. "Everything has been developing back from the times of the Soviet Union when we were in the same country. A lot of ties on the everyday level, mixed marriages, mixed families. This cannot but overjoy us," Putin noted.

He added that Moscow and Astana will draw on their positive historical ties and "look and move ahead." Putin concluded that Russia is very happy to host Tokayev and asserted that his visit will be held at the highest level.

Tokayev is in Russia on a two-day, highest-status state visit. On November 11, the informal part of the Kazakh leader’s visit concluded with a dinner at the Kremlin apartment, located in the Senate Palace, the Russian head of state’s official residence.