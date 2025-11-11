MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Novouspenovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and completed the liberation of the settlement of Novouspenovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,255 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,255 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 140 troops and a field artillery gun in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 220 troops and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 185 troops, a tank and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 455 troops and 10 armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 205 troops and three materiel depots in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 50 troops and four jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 140 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 140 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy field artillery gun in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevka, Pavlovka and Sadki in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Sinelnikovo and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 140 personnel, four motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot and six materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Petropavlovka, Kurilovka, Boguslavka and Novoplatonovka in the Kharkov Region, Drobyshevo and Novosyolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"In the Kupyansk area of the Kharkov Region, assault teams of the 6th Army continued destroying the encircled enemy group. They fully liberated the city’s eastern part," the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army does not abandon attempts to break through to its encircled units, it said.

"During the last 24-hour period, an attack by units of the 1st National Guard brigade to unblock the encircled group in the south of Kupyansk Uzlovoi in the Kharkov Region was repelled," the ministry reported.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, seven armored combat vehicles and 16 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition depots and eight electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 185 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 185 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a national Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Zvanovka, Vasyukovka, Ivanopolye, Platonovka, Kuzminovka, Konstantinovka, Verolyubovka, Pleshcheyevka and Klinovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 185 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, 12 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot and a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 455 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 455 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 10 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Belitskoye, Toretskoye, Rozy Lyuksemburg, Suvorovo and Rodinskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Ivanovka and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

Seven attacks, including three on armored vehicles, by the 32nd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army from the area of the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic to unblock the encircled combat group in the Krasnoarmeysk area were repelled. A total of 17 items of military hardware and up to 30 enemy troops were destroyed, it specified.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units also thwarted an attempt by forces of the Ukrainian 38th marine infantry brigade to break through the encirclement towards the settlement of Novoekonomicheskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, it said.

"Over 236 Ukrainian troops and 27 various armaments, including seven armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles and two artillery systems were destroyed in the Krasnoarmeysk area in the past 24 hours," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 455 personnel, 10 armored combat vehicles, five field artillery guns and 13 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 205 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy materiel depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Danilovka, Orestopol and Nechayevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Rybnoye, Sladkoye and Novoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 205 personnel, four motor vehicles and three materiel depots in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys over 50 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed more than 50 Ukrainian troops and four enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Stepnogorsk, Lukyanovskoye, Malaya Tokmachka and Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region and Nikolskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Over 50 [Ukrainian] military personnel, five motor vehicles, four electronic warfare stations, two ammunition depots and two materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s transport infrastructure over past day

Russian forces struck the Ukrainian army’s transport infrastructure and troop deployment sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, warehouses of unmanned aerial vehicles and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 140 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 69 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 69 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 69 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 95,994 unmanned aerial vehicles, 635 surface-to-air missile systems, 25,960 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,611 multiple rocket launchers, 31,240 field artillery guns and mortars and 46,359 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.