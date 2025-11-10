Government commission approves amendments to judicial system law

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The Russian governmental commission on lawmaking approved amendments to the law on the national judicial system that will make it possible for Russia not to enforce decisions of foreign criminal court without a relevant international treaty or a resolution of the UN Security Council, according to Commission’s papers seen by TASS.

"The governmental commission approved proposals on amendments to Article 6 of the Federal Constitutional Law ‘On the Judicial System of the Russian Federation’," the documents indicate.

The draft law suggests legislative enshrining of the jurisdictional sovereignty of the Russian Federation from outside court decisions, Board Chairman of the Association of Russian Lawyers Vladimir Gruzdev told TASS.

"It is proposed to make amendments to the Federal Constitutional Law ‘On the Judicial System of the Russian Federation’ and establish that rulings of courts of foreign countries vested with powers in the sphere of legal proceedings by other foreign countries without the participation of Russia, and international judicial bodies, whose competence is not founded on an international treaty of Russia or a resolution of the UN Security Council, should not be enforced in Russia, he said.

If the amendments are approved, Russia will have the right not to enforce decisions of foreign or international courts unless there is a relevant international agreement or a UN Security Council’s resolution in place, Gruzdev noted.

"The said amendments will be applicable, for example, for sentences of the International Criminal Court. I would like to remind that Russia revoked its intent to become a member of the Rome Statute, by virtue of which the International Criminal Court functions," he added.